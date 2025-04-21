Featured

Tammy Louise Lewis

Tammy Lewis

Tammy Louise Lewis, 66, of Hermitage, passed away on May 7, 2025, in Allegheny General Hospital following an extended illness.
Tammy was born Nov. 21, 1958, to Winnifred M. (Greenawalt) and Darrell K. Lewis.
Tammy is survived by her son, Philip S. (Jessica) Martin Sr.; daughters, Rebecca Martin (Kyle Ischo) and...

Obituary

Al J. Mazanek

Alfonso Mazanek

1926 - 2025

Alfonso J. "Al" Mazanek, 98, formerly a longtime resident of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, May 3, 2025, in Carmel, Indiana.
Mr. Mazanek was born Oct. 30, 1926, in East Vandergrift, a son of the late John and Mary (Olszewski) Mazanek. He graduated from Vandergrift High School and later earned a...

Obituary

Haley J. DiClaudio

Herman DiClaudio

1932 - 2025

Herman J. DiClaudio, 93, residing in Sandusky, Ohio, passed away late Saturday evening, May 3, 2025, at Stein Hospice Care Center.
Herman was born on March 5, 1932, in the Shenango Valley to the late Augustine and Josephine (Martinelli) DiClaudio.
Herman retired from the Sheet Metal Union. He worked for Strimbu...

Obituary

Bob James Gassner

Robert Gassner Sr.

Robert "Bob" James Gassner Sr., 85, of Granite Falls, N.C., formerly of Clark, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 2, 2025, at UNC Healthcare in Morgantown, N.C.
Robert was born to the late Stephen and Rose (Mezaros) Gassner on July 18, 1939.
He served in the Army from 1961 through 1964.
Robert...

Obituary

Jacqueline A. Leppert Jacqueline A. Leppert

Jacqueline Leppert

Jacqueline A. "Jacque" Leppert, 91, of Grove City, passed peacefully under hospice care on Thursday morning, May 8, 2025.
Jacque was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Clarion to Everett Lee and Elsie Blanch (Bish) Fox. She married Clarence G. "Clair" Leppert on Nov. 15, 1962; he preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2003.
She was...

Obituary

Kayden Alexander Foltz Kayden Alexander Foltz

Kayden Foltz

2025 - 2025

Kayden Alexander Foltz, 8 days, of Sandy Lake, was born Friday, April 25, 2025, to Alexander Foltz and Rebecca Williams.
On Saturday, May 3, 2025, surrounded by his family, he went home to be with the Lord.
He is survived by his brother, Greyson James Allen Foltz.
Kayden is also survived by his grandma, Stephanie...

Obituary

Karen Frolick Karen Frolick

Karen Frolick

1964 - 2025

Karen (Juchnewich) Frolick, Hermitage, passed away Friday afternoon, May 2, 2025, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a two-month long illness, surrounded by her husband, Frank Frolick Sr., and her son, Frank Frolick Jr. She was 61.
Mrs. Frolick was born April 16, 1964, in Sharon, a daughter of Stanley and...

Obituary

Cindy L. Grgurich Cindy L. Grgurich

Cindy Grgurich

1953 - 2025

Cindy L. Grgurich, 73, of Hermitage, passed away Monday afternoon, May 5, 2025, of injuries from a bicycle accident.
Mrs. Grgurich was born Sept. 19, 1953, in New Castle, a daughter of William and Sara (Cooper) Boyles.
For many years, Cindy worked as an office manager for Green Supreme in West Middlesex.
An avid...

Obituary

Marilyn M. Krivosh Marilyn M. Krivosh

Marilyn Krivosh

Marilyn M. Krivosh, Hermitage, passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in her home. She was 89.
Arrangements entrusted to J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Death Notice

George Dobrozdravic George Dobrozdravic

George Dobrozdravic

George Dobrozdravic, 99, of Sharon, passed away Thursday morning, May 1, 2025, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.
Obituary information is incomplete and will be announced by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Sharon.


DOBROZDRAVIC
George, 99, Sharon.
Calling hours: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday...

Death Notice

Darla Jean Renner Darla Jean Renner

Darla Renner

Darla Jean Renner of West Middlesex, passed away Sunday, April 27, 2025.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday's paper.

RENNER
Darla Jean, 85, West Middlesex
Calling hours: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday (5-4-25) and 10 to 11 a.m., Monday (5-5-25) at Resurrection Church, 5130 E. State St., Hermitage.
Services: Eastern...

Death Notice

Patricia Smith Patricia Smith

Patricia Smith

Patricia "Patti" Smith, 79, of Farrell, passed away Friday evening, April 25, 2025, in UPMC Passavant-McCandless Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Obituary information is incomplete.



SMITH
Patricia "Patti", 79, of Farrell.
Calling hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (4-30-25) in J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc.,...

Death Notice

Mary Ann Cashdollar Bish Mary Ann Cashdollar Bish

Mary Ann Bish

Mary Ann Cashdollar Bish, 77, of Tonopah, Ariz., passed away on April 4, 2025.
A full obituary will appear in Saturday's edition.

Death Notice

Thomas R. Hancock Thomas R. Hancock

Thomas Hancock

Thomas R. Hancock, Hermitage, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Quality Life Services, Mercer. He was 95.
Arrangements entrusted to J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Death Notice

Rose Cirillo Rose Cirillo

Rose Cirillo

Rose Cirillo, 91, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, Feb. 8, 2024.
Obituary information is incomplete.

CIRILLO
Rose Marie (Pry), 91, Hermitage.
Calling hours: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday (2-13-25) in J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.
Online...

Death Notice

Harriet Mae Cerbus-Thompson Harriet Mae Cerbus-Thompson

Harriet Cerbus-Thompson

Harriett Mae Cerbus-Thompson, 95, Hermitage, passed away peacefully Jan. 10, 2025, in Jameson Nursing, New Castle.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.donaldsonmohney.com
Arrangements by DONALDSON-MOHNEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.

Death Notice

Robert Thomas Axe Robert Thomas Axe

Robert Axe

1961 - 2025

Robert Thomas Axe passed away in Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday May 7, 2025

Funeral Service

Tammy Louise Lewis

Tammy Lewis

Tammy Louise, 66, Hermitage.
Calling hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (5-13-25) in the SHERMAN FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage.
Funeral services: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Harley Williams officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shermanfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Service

Alfonso J. Mazanek

Alfonso Mazanek

1926 - 2025

Alfonso J., 98, Carmel, Ind.
Calling hours: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday (5-17-25) at the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage.
Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, with Rev. John Miller, as celebrant.
Interment: St. John Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.
Funeral arrangements have...

Funeral Service

Jacqueline A. Leppert

Jacqueline Leppert

Jacqueline A. "Jacque," 91, of Grove City.
Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (5-14-25) at CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME Inc, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday (5-15-25) in the funeral home.
Burial: Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.
Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com

Funeral Service

Sallie Ann Dunn

Sallie Dunn

Sallie Ann, 91, Hermitage, who passed March 13, 2025.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday (5-10-25) at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage.
Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral Service

Kayden Alexander Foltz

Kayden Foltz

Kayden Alexander, 8 days, Sandy Lake.
Calling hours: 4 to 5 p.m. Friday (5-9-25) in Pleasantview Alliance Church, 16233 State Route 86, Saegertown.
Share words of comfort or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com
Service: 5 p.m. Friday officiated by Pastor Mike MacAdam.
The family is asking that everyone join us...

Funeral Service

Karen Frolick

Karen Frolick

Karen (Juchnewich), 61, Hermitage.
In keeping with Karen's wishes, there will be no calling hours or a service.
Arrangements entrusted to J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Service

Cindy L. Grgurich

Cindy Grgurich

1953 - 2025

Cindy L., 73, Hermitage
Calling hours and services: None, in keeping with her wishes.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Service

Earl Rick McLaughlin

Earl McLaughlin

Earl "Rick" McLaughlin, 80, of Mercer, PA, passed away on January 4, 2025 of natural causes. Earl was born to Earl and Dorothy McLaughlin on December 20, 1944. Though his name was Earl, many knew him as Rick. Earl was a graduate of Grove City High School before becoming an expert welder at Cooper Bessemer.

In...

In Memoriam

Audrene Hoovler

Audrene Hoovler

Another year has passed,
may Jesus hold you in
the palm of his hands till
I get there. Miss you,
Everybody misses you,
Your husband Howard,
Son Thomas,
daughter Kathie and
son in law Jeff.
May you rest in peace
Love, Howard.

In Memoriam

Tracey L Hunter

Tracey Hunter

In loving memory, we take a cheerful sip,
Of Aunt Tracey's favorite—Pepsi, with a lip-smacking flip.
Her laugh was infectious, her wit so quick,
And don't forget those Misty Pink cigarettes, her signature pick.

She'd crack a joke and lighten the room,
With a Pepsi in hand, she'd chase away gloom.
Her life was a...

In Memoriam

Tracey L Hunter

Tracey Hunter

Warmest wishes to the most incredible aunt on her special day.

In Memoriam

Linda (Gory) Humphrey

Linda (Gory) Humphrey

This is the first of your birthdays we will not spend together, but today we celebrate the day you were born and the gift you were to us. You always loved honoring people through these newspaper ads so we could not let your birthday go by without honoring you in the same way. Although our hearts are hurting, we...

In Memoriam

Jim Glaser

Jim Glaser

MY HERO
You held my hand
When I was small
You caught me when I fell
You're the hero of my childhood
And my later years as well

And every time I think of you
My heart still fills with pride
Though I'll always miss you
I know you're by my side

In laughter and in sorrow
In sunshine and through rain
I know you're...

In Memoriam

