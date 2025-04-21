Tammy Lewis
Tammy Louise Lewis, 66, of Hermitage, passed away on May 7, 2025, in Allegheny General Hospital following an extended illness.
Tammy was born Nov. 21, 1958, to Winnifred M. (Greenawalt) and Darrell K. Lewis.
Tammy is survived by her son, Philip S. (Jessica) Martin Sr.; daughters, Rebecca Martin (Kyle Ischo) and...
Obituary
Alfonso Mazanek
1926 - 2025
Alfonso J. "Al" Mazanek, 98, formerly a longtime resident of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, May 3, 2025, in Carmel, Indiana.
Mr. Mazanek was born Oct. 30, 1926, in East Vandergrift, a son of the late John and Mary (Olszewski) Mazanek. He graduated from Vandergrift High School and later earned a...
Obituary
Herman DiClaudio
1932 - 2025
Herman J. DiClaudio, 93, residing in Sandusky, Ohio, passed away late Saturday evening, May 3, 2025, at Stein Hospice Care Center.
Herman was born on March 5, 1932, in the Shenango Valley to the late Augustine and Josephine (Martinelli) DiClaudio.
Herman retired from the Sheet Metal Union. He worked for Strimbu...
Obituary
Robert Gassner Sr.
Robert "Bob" James Gassner Sr., 85, of Granite Falls, N.C., formerly of Clark, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 2, 2025, at UNC Healthcare in Morgantown, N.C.
Robert was born to the late Stephen and Rose (Mezaros) Gassner on July 18, 1939.
He served in the Army from 1961 through 1964.
Robert...
Obituary
Jacqueline Leppert
Jacqueline A. "Jacque" Leppert, 91, of Grove City, passed peacefully under hospice care on Thursday morning, May 8, 2025.
Jacque was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Clarion to Everett Lee and Elsie Blanch (Bish) Fox. She married Clarence G. "Clair" Leppert on Nov. 15, 1962; he preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2003.
She was...
Obituary
Kayden Foltz
2025 - 2025
Kayden Alexander Foltz, 8 days, of Sandy Lake, was born Friday, April 25, 2025, to Alexander Foltz and Rebecca Williams.
On Saturday, May 3, 2025, surrounded by his family, he went home to be with the Lord.
He is survived by his brother, Greyson James Allen Foltz.
Kayden is also survived by his grandma, Stephanie...
Obituary
Karen Frolick
1964 - 2025
Karen (Juchnewich) Frolick, Hermitage, passed away Friday afternoon, May 2, 2025, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a two-month long illness, surrounded by her husband, Frank Frolick Sr., and her son, Frank Frolick Jr. She was 61.
Mrs. Frolick was born April 16, 1964, in Sharon, a daughter of Stanley and...
Obituary
Cindy Grgurich
1953 - 2025
Cindy L. Grgurich, 73, of Hermitage, passed away Monday afternoon, May 5, 2025, of injuries from a bicycle accident.
Mrs. Grgurich was born Sept. 19, 1953, in New Castle, a daughter of William and Sara (Cooper) Boyles.
For many years, Cindy worked as an office manager for Green Supreme in West Middlesex.
An avid...
Obituary
Latest Obituaries
George Dobrozdravic
George Dobrozdravic, 99, of Sharon, passed away Thursday morning, May 1, 2025, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.
Obituary information is incomplete and will be announced by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Sharon.
DOBROZDRAVIC
George, 99, Sharon.
Calling hours: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday...
Death Notice
Darla Renner
Darla Jean Renner of West Middlesex, passed away Sunday, April 27, 2025.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday's paper.
RENNER
Darla Jean, 85, West Middlesex
Calling hours: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday (5-4-25) and 10 to 11 a.m., Monday (5-5-25) at Resurrection Church, 5130 E. State St., Hermitage.
Services: Eastern...
Death Notice
Patricia Smith
Patricia "Patti" Smith, 79, of Farrell, passed away Friday evening, April 25, 2025, in UPMC Passavant-McCandless Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Obituary information is incomplete.
SMITH
Patricia "Patti", 79, of Farrell.
Calling hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (4-30-25) in J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc.,...
Death Notice
Rose Cirillo
Rose Cirillo, 91, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, Feb. 8, 2024.
Obituary information is incomplete.
CIRILLO
Rose Marie (Pry), 91, Hermitage.
Calling hours: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday (2-13-25) in J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.
Online...
Death Notice
Death Notices
Tammy Lewis
Tammy Louise, 66, Hermitage.
Calling hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (5-13-25) in the SHERMAN FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage.
Funeral services: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Harley Williams officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shermanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Service
Alfonso Mazanek
1926 - 2025
Alfonso J., 98, Carmel, Ind.
Calling hours: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday (5-17-25) at the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage.
Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, with Rev. John Miller, as celebrant.
Interment: St. John Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.
Funeral arrangements have...
Funeral Service
Jacqueline Leppert
Jacqueline A. "Jacque," 91, of Grove City.
Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (5-14-25) at CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME Inc, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday (5-15-25) in the funeral home.
Burial: Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.
Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com
Funeral Service
Kayden Foltz
Kayden Alexander, 8 days, Sandy Lake.
Calling hours: 4 to 5 p.m. Friday (5-9-25) in Pleasantview Alliance Church, 16233 State Route 86, Saegertown.
Share words of comfort or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com
Service: 5 p.m. Friday officiated by Pastor Mike MacAdam.
The family is asking that everyone join us...
Funeral Service
Cindy Grgurich
1953 - 2025
Cindy L., 73, Hermitage
Calling hours and services: None, in keeping with her wishes.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.
Funeral Service
Funeral, graveside and memorial services
Earl McLaughlin
Earl "Rick" McLaughlin, 80, of Mercer, PA, passed away on January 4, 2025 of natural causes. Earl was born to Earl and Dorothy McLaughlin on December 20, 1944. Though his name was Earl, many knew him as Rick. Earl was a graduate of Grove City High School before becoming an expert welder at Cooper Bessemer.
In...
In Memoriam
Tracey Hunter
In loving memory, we take a cheerful sip,
Of Aunt Tracey's favorite—Pepsi, with a lip-smacking flip.
Her laugh was infectious, her wit so quick,
And don't forget those Misty Pink cigarettes, her signature pick.
She'd crack a joke and lighten the room,
With a Pepsi in hand, she'd chase away gloom.
Her life was a...
In Memoriam
Linda (Gory) Humphrey
This is the first of your birthdays we will not spend together, but today we celebrate the day you were born and the gift you were to us. You always loved honoring people through these newspaper ads so we could not let your birthday go by without honoring you in the same way. Although our hearts are hurting, we...
In Memoriam
Jim Glaser
MY HERO
You held my hand
When I was small
You caught me when I fell
You're the hero of my childhood
And my later years as well
And every time I think of you
My heart still fills with pride
Though I'll always miss you
I know you're by my side
In laughter and in sorrow
In sunshine and through rain
I know you're...
In Memoriam
In Memoriam
Other Sympathy Announcements
Celebration of Life
Committals
Cards of thanks
